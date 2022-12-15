Morning Fog, But Sunshine Returns

Headlines:
– Patchy dense fog into Friday morning
– Colder stretch of weather begins this weekend and will continue until at least Christmas
Discussion:
A cold front will continue pushing away from the region this evening. Chilly temperatures build in this evening, but a reinforcing cold front will bring even colder temperatures into the weekend. Below average temperatures will stick around through at least Christmas.
Forecast:
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
Friday: AM fog. Mostly sunny. Low 50s.
Saturday: Cooler, but sunny. Highs near 50.
Sunday: Waking up to freezing temperatures. Plenty of sunshine, but chilly day. Highs in the mid 40s.
Notes:
– The pattern is favorable for wintry weather 7-10 days from now. For now, we watch trends.
Have a wonderful evening!
Kaitlin