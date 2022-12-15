Morning Fog, But Sunshine Returns

Headlines:

– Patchy dense fog into Friday morning

– Colder stretch of weather begins this weekend and will continue until at least Christmas

Discussion:

A cold front will continue pushing away from the region this evening. Chilly temperatures build in this evening, but a reinforcing cold front will bring even colder temperatures into the weekend. Below average temperatures will stick around through at least Christmas.

Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Friday: AM fog. Mostly sunny. Low 50s.

Saturday: Cooler, but sunny. Highs near 50.

Sunday: Waking up to freezing temperatures. Plenty of sunshine, but chilly day. Highs in the mid 40s.

Notes:

– The pattern is favorable for wintry weather 7-10 days from now. For now, we watch trends.

Have a wonderful evening!

Kaitlin