The Charlotte Cafè Closes Its Doors After More Than 40 Years

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A beloved local family restaurant in South Charlotte has closed its doors after more than 40 years in the community.

The Charlotte Cafè at the Arboretum Shopping Center said Thursday would be its last day open for business.

The Roupas family, which owns the cafè, said in a letter on Facebook that the pandemic and state of the economy have forced them to close.

The family says they are most proud of the relationships they have made over the last four decades.

The entire letter reads as follows: