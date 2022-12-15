The Charlotte Cafè Closes Its Doors After More Than 40 Years

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A beloved local family restaurant in South Charlotte has closed its doors after more than 40 years in the community.
The Charlotte Cafè at the Arboretum Shopping Center said Thursday would be its last day open for business.
The Roupas family, which owns the cafè, said in a letter on Facebook that the pandemic and state of the economy have forced them to close.
The family says they are most proud of the relationships they have made over the last four decades.
The entire letter reads as follows:
“To Our Charlotte Café Customers,
It is with a heavy heart after 40 plus years that we must inform our loyal customers and friends that the Charlotte Café will be closing our doors on Thursday December 15th.
We have made so many wonderful memories throughout these 40 years that we have been blessed to serve our community and we will cherish them forever.
We have watched families grow their own families, we have shared in their happiness and sometimes in their sadness as well. It has been a privilege and an honor.
These last 2 years with the virus and the state of our economy, it has become increasingly difficult for small businesses like ours to survive, and unfortunately our time has come.
We have had a good working relationship with our landlord throughout the years and they have always helped us through difficult times but we understand and respect their decision today and are grateful for the 40 years plus.
As Mary, myself and our children, Stephanie and Michael reflect back on all our memories what we are most proud of is the many wonderful relationships we have made along the way. We want to thank our loyal staff for their unwavering commitment to us all these years.
We hope and pray our paths will cross someday but if they do not just know we Love you all and this wonderful community we were blessed to be a part of.
Our memories will stay with us forever.
God bless you all and your families.. Wishing you all a very Happy Holiday and much Health, and Happiness in the New Year.”