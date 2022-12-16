Gaston County Animal Shelter Pleads For People To Adopt Dogs

1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9



6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9



















GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement is over capacity for dogs at the shelter.

Adoption Coordinator Elizabeth Henderson says the shelter has seen an influx of pets coming in to the shelter.

They currently have 88 dogs in their care, but they only have enough kennels for 60. The shelter says overcrowding has been an issue they’ve been dealing with for months now.

Henderson says the shelter took in 50 animals in just the last seven days.

Now, the shelter is pleading to the public to come and adopt a furry friend ahead of the holidays. Henderson says shelter pets typically get a bad reputation, but the pets don’t deserve it.

“These animals are wonderful animals, they’re just animals that deserve a second chance,” Henderson said. “They didn’t ask to be here, unfortunately they just wound up here and they deserve that second chance.”

Henderson says the shelter is not having the same over-capacity issues with cats at the moment.

If you are interested or adopting or fostering a dog, click here to learn more.

If you would like to see the animals currently available in Gaston Co., click here.