Police Searching for Missing 11-Year-Old Girl from Cornelius

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Cornelius Police are trying to locate a missing 11-year-old girl that was last seen at her home on November 23rd.

Police say the parents of Madalina Cojocari reported her missing to the Bailey Middle School SRO. That is where the girl attends school.

Madalina Cojocari is described as being a white female and weighs 90 lbs. She was last seen wearing jeans, pink, purple and white Adidas shoes, a white t-shirt and jacket.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Madalina Cojocari is asked to please contact the Cornelius Police Department at 704-892-7773 or the North Mecklenburg Crimestoppers at 704-896-7867. You can remain anonymous.