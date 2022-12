CHARLOTTE, NC — In this week’s Auger & Auger‘s Doghouse, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Titan! Titan is 5 years old and very relaxed. He is house-trained and super sweet.

If you are interested in adopting Titan or any of the available pets at CMPD AC&C, please visit animals.cmpd.org or come by the shelter at 8315 Byrum Drive in Charlotte.