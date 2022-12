Temperatures are falling quickly and winds are howling. A wind gust of 49 mph was reported at Charlotte Douglas just before 7 am. Due to these strong winds, thousands of customers are without power across the Carolinas.

Thousands are without power this morning as winds are howling. Temperatures are falling quickly. Be careful and stay warm. #ncwx #scwx #cltwx #ArcticBlast pic.twitter.com/z00rJSELx5 — Kaitlin Wright (@wxkaitlin) December 23, 2022

Very gusty wind will continue through the day Friday. Wind gusts up to 25 mph are possible Saturday.

Duke Energy power crews are working hard to restore power.

Tap here to see and report outages

Tap here for the latest on the arctic blast