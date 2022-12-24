Duke Energy Now In Restoration Mode

CHARLOTTE, NC (WCCB) —

1 PM Update — Duke Energy says rolling black outs are done for now. Per Duke Energy, “We’re restoring customers impacted by emergency temporary outages and remaining storm outages. Please continue to conserve electricity without sacrificing safety.”

—————

Duke Energy says they have begun short, temporary power outages due to unusually high energy demand across the Carolinas.

These outages are necessary to maintain the stability of the power grid.

Maximum conservation by consumers is requested by Duke Energy.