SPARTANBURG, S.C.– A South Carolina bakery known for its caramel cakes has been named to Oprah Winfrey‘s list of favorite things.

This is actually the fourth time Caroline’s Bakery has made the list.

The bakery said it feels honored and is looking forward to having its cakes on dessert tables for party spreads this holiday season.

Caroline’s Bakery is located at 925 Beaumont Avenue in Spartanburg.