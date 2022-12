CHARLOTTE, NC — Many adults have plans to live healthier in the new year. But what about kids?

How can we make sure our children are healthy all year long? Here to talk about that in this week’s Healthy Headlines is Dr. Amra Zuzo, a pediatrician at Novant Health.

For more information and stories on your health, visit novanthealth.org/healthyheadlines.

Watch the full interview below: