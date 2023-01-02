Free First Dates Are Becoming Popular With People Looking For Love

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– People in the dating world aren’t looking for fancy ways to impress someone on the first date. Many of them admit that they are looking for cheaper options. Free activities have become very popular since the inflation has made dating much more expensive. A number of dating platforms funded a study to see just how daters are handling the dilemma. Out of five-thousand single people, 84% say they prefer a casual date in order to save money. And 30% are open to doing a fun, free activity on the first date.