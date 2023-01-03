Couple Decides To Grow Their Own Wedding Flowers

TORONTO, CANADA– A couple preparing to walk down the aisle was looking for ways to cut wedding costs. One of the most expensive items for a wedding are the flowers. The couple came up with a way to cut those costs by growing their own flowers. The decision saved them thousands of dollars. They only spent a few hundred dollars on the seeds. The bride is actually an agriculturist, but had never planted flowers before. To make sure they knew what they were doing, they did a trial run a year in advance and got good results. Everyone in the wedding party was able to cut their own fresh flowers just before walking down the aisle.