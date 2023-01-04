Search For Madalina Cojocari Continues As Her Parents Remain Silent

CORNELIUS, N.C. – Silence still from Diana Cojocari and Christopher Palmiter. The couple, now behind bars for almost three weeks on a single felony charge of failure to report their child as missing. He, under $200,000 bond. She, under $250,000 bond.

There is still no sign of their 11-year-old daughter, Madalina. The little girl, last seen on school bus video on Monday, November 21. Police say her mother didn’t report her missing until December 15th. The Daily Mail captured photos last week of a man believed to be Palmiter’s brother and Palmiter’s attorney looking at the family’s backyard fire pit.

Now, investigators are pouring through the couple’s T-Mobile call detail records, searching their Cornelius home, and searching Palmiter’s phone, specifically. A judge ordered those search warrants sealed, saying there’s too much attention on this investigation and releasing the warrants could interfere with Diana and Christopher’s right to a fair trial. The judge also said releasing the warrants could interfere with the investigation and harm efforts to find Madalina. The warrants were sealed on December 30th, and will be for 90 days, and possibly longer if the judge decides. That means the earliest the public could see them would be the end of March.

Also: a grand jury indicted Diana Cojocari and Christopher Palmiter on Tuesday, which essentially means their case moves from the lower district court to the higher superior court. Their next court appearance has not been scheduled.