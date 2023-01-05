Healthy Headlines: Why Smoking Is Bad For Your Blood Vessels

CHARLOTTE, NC — Are you trying to stop smoking in 2023? There are lots of good reasons to do it … and here’s another: Smoking is bad for your blood vessels.

In this week’s Healthy Headlines segment, Dr. Rebecca Kelso, a vascular surgeon with Novant Health, talks about why smoking is bad for your blood vessels and what that means for your overall health.

For more information and stories on your health, please visit novanthealth.org/healthyheadlines.

Watch the full interview below: