Tourist Gets In The Way Of Man’s Romantic Proposal

REYKJAVIK, ICELAND– One man’s romantic proposal turned awkward when a tourist got in the way of the special moment. The man went all out, getting down on one knee in front of a spectacular view of waterfalls in Iceland. Out of nowhere, a picture-taking tourist gets extremely close. She was more focused on the taking pictures of the view than not ruining the couple’s moment. The video has been posted to TikTok and has been viewed more than 350-thousand times.