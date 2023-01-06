Celebrating the Start of Mardi Gras Season with Renata’s Kitchen

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carnival season is underway which means Mardi Gras is just around the corner in New Orleans.

The Feast of the Epiphany officially begins Carnival, which celebrates the time when the three kings journeyed to visit the Christ child.

The celebration ends on Fat Tuesday, which is February 21st this year.

Rising got in on the celebrations with a King Cake from Renata’s Kitchen, a bakery in Charlotte.

Owner Renata Komers, says she spent 8 years in New Orleans and loves everything about Carnival season and the Mardi Gras traditions like King Cake.

By the way, Lauren McDonald got the baby! If you get the baby in your cake, tradition says, you have to buy the King Cake for the next Mardi Gras.

Learn more about Renata’s Kitchen on Facebook and Instagram.

You can order by calling or texting (980) 254-0687 or email

renataskitchennc@gmail.com.