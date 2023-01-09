CMPD: Bicyclist Struck By Car in Plaza Midwood Passes Away

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CMPD Release) — Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit are investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash involving a bicyclist in the Eastway Division.

On Thursday, January 5, at approximately 5:12 p.m., Eastway Division officers responded to the 1400 block of The Plaza in reference to a crash involving a motor vehicle and a bicyclist .

Upon arrival, officers located a 2013 Honda Insight with front and windshield damage, and an unconscious bicyclist located in the roadway.

The Charlotte Fire Department and Medic also responded to the scene. Medic transported the bicyclist to Atrium Health Main with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives with the CMPD’s Major Crash Investigation Unit, officers with the DWI Task Force, and Crime Scene Search responded to the scene to conduct an investigation.

The initial investigation indicates that the Honda was traveling south on The Plaza approaching Hamorton Place. As the Honda was approaching the intersection, the bicyclist, traveling east on Hamorton Place, entered the intersection at The Plaza in front of the Honda.

The driver of the Honda was unable to stop in time and collided with the bicycle. The bicyclist hit the side of the vehicle and windshield, and landed back on the roadway. The Honda stopped shortly after the collision.

The driver of the Honda, Ms. Ida Lynn Freene McDonald, 53, remained on scene and was screened for impairment. Ms. McDonald was found not to be impaired. Impairment for the bicyclist is unknown at this time and results are pending.

On Friday, January 6th, the bicyclist, Ms. Kristie Nicole Crowder, 31, was pronounced deceased at Atrium Health Main. Ms. Crowder’s next of kin has been notified of her death.

The investigation into this crash is active and ongoing. As additional information develops, it will be released by the CMPD’s Public Affairs Office.

Any person who witnessed the crash or has information about this crash is asked to call Detective Mercedes at 704-432-2169, extension 5. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.