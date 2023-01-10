CATS Preparing Contingency Plans If Bus Drivers Go On Strike Next Month

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Charlotte Area Transit System is working on contingency plans if bus drivers go on strike next month.

Members of the local bus drivers union voted over the weekend to go on strike, but there is a mandatory 30 day cooling off period.

Drivers say they want better pay and benefits, along with improved safety.

If fewer drivers show up, CATS says it would eliminate several routes, while keeping the busiest ones, along with routes to essential destinations like hospitals.

Bus riders tell us they are concerned but also understand the drivers’ demands.