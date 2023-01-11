Two Charlotte Eateries Closing Their Doors

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two local eateries in Charlotte are closing their doors to customers.

Popular farm-to-table restaurant Gus’ Sir Beef on Monroe Road in East Charlotte is closed until further notice.

A note on the restaurant’s door Wednesday says: “Closed due to owner knee injury. Please excuse the inconvenience.”

It comes after Gus’ Sir Beef posted on Facebook twice this week that it will be closed due to “an issue that will require some time to evaluate.”

The restaurant has been open since 1969.

Meanwhile, A family-owned gourmet donut shop is closing both of its locations for good.

Your Mom’s Donuts announced on Instagram Wednesday that its last day of business will be February 5.

After that date, the Park Road Shopping Center and Matthews locations will be permanently closed.

According to the post, the small business has been struggling for the last the years due to the pandemic and inflation.

Your Mom’s Donuts started as a home delivery business back in 2013, and has since grown.