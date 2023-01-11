Victims Identified after Fiery I-85 Crash on Tuesday

CHARLOTTE: Authorities have identified the four victims of the fiery crash on I-85 at University City Boulevard just before 4:40pm on Tuesday.

According to North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the four victims were identified as Edwin Garcia, Arthruo Garcia, Miguel Turcios and Kevin Turcios.

According to NCSHP, a dump truck was stopped in the road facing south in the far-right travel lane. A pickup truck towing a utility trailer was traveling southbound in the far-right travel lane and rear-ended the dump truck and caught on fire after impact, killing the four occupants.

Further details of the collision are still being investigated.