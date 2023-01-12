Butler High School’s Big Man Has Them Ready For The Second Half Of The Season

MATTHEWS, NC – The Butler Bulldogs head into the second half of their season with only one loss in the conference. A pretty impressive stat when you consider they play in one of the toughest conferences around, the Southwestern 4A.

“Any given night in this conference anything can happen, so it is really a tough one and our kids really look forward to the heart of that conference schedule,” said Patrick King, Butler Head Coach.

Fortunately for Head Coach Patrick King, he knows his team is being led by a group of players with experience.

“We are blessed with 8 seniors this year and Zion is a kid who I had as a freshman as a JV coach and now he has been with me on varsity for three years.”

And all senior player Zion McDuffie has done is dominate the middle. From averaging single digits in his sophomore year, he now averages twenty points a game and has become a nightmare for opposing defenses.

“Coming in, I did not start my JV year so all my other three years coming in, it taught me how to be a leader. To come in and handle the ball and take accountability for my actions as a leader,” said McDuffie.

And led he has. Both on and off the court.

“He is just someone who has grown every year significantly. He has taken every challenge we have thrown at him, learning to be more of a vocal leader now, learning how to pick up his teammates. He is just a kid who, again, who just wants to keep getting better, wants to keep learning, wants to keep growing. He is our heart and soul right now. He just brings a ton of energy everyday and we are looking forward to a great second half of his senior year,” said King.

And with his continued hard work and leadership, the Butler Bulldogs will make some noise in the the second half of the season.