CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Surveillance cameras capture an attempted bank robbery and now police are asking for help locating the suspect. The surveillance pictures show a man passing a note to a teller around 3:45pm Thursday at the Wells Fargo Bank on Westinghouse Boulevard in Southwest Charlotte.

The man did not display a weapon and now money was taken,

If you can help police solve this crime, call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.