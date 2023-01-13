Snow Lovers Prepare For Winter Wonderland In NC Mountains This Weekend

BANNER ELK, N.C. – The snow trucks are out. The tourists are headed in. And the snow is coming down. It got busier and busier in Banner Elk Friday as the wintry weather picked up. Lexington, South Carolina resident Shane Conner says, “It’s really awesome because we don’t get to see snow very much in the middle of South Carolina.” Conner and his family are wrapping up their winter vacation. They pulled over on the way out of town to let the kids play in the freshly fallen flakes. He says, “I’ve been coming here since I was a little boy. It’s really cool to see our kids doing what I used to do when I was their age.” His son Fen tells us, “It gets stuck in your jacket and stuff, but it’s really refreshing.” He noted, “There’s not much snow, but it’s still really fun.”

Don’t worry snow lovers, more snow is on the way. Nearby Beech Mountain could see six inches by the end of the weekend. They were still making snow Friday afternoon when we stopped by. Chapel Hill, NC resident Sean Fahey tells us, “It’s been really nice, the snow’s been really good.” Fahey says the ski lifts are full of snow lovers who headed to the mountains when they heard the forecast. He says, “It makes the biggest difference. If you don’t have fresh snow, it’s not skiing, you know you’re gonna be slip sliding everywhere, you want to have that powder!”

At the time of this report, it was 21 degrees and falling on Beech Mountain. The snow was continuing to fall and night skiing was open!