CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is in the hospital after a house fire in East Charlotte.

It happened around 4:30 Tuesday morning at a single story duplex on Grafton Place.

According to Charlotte Fire, 30 firefighters controlled the flames in 20 minutes.

Medic confirms one person was taken to Atrium Health. Right now — there’s no word on the person’s condition.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.