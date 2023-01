The Latest:

GASTONIA, N.C. — Police say that 15-year-old Frecia Urias-Avelar, who went missing last Friday, has been found safe.

UPDATE: Frecia Urias-Avelar has been located safe and unharmed. Thank you for sharing! — Gastonia Police (@GPDNC) January 18, 2023

Previously (1/13/2023):

GASTONIA, N.C. — Police are searching for 15-year-old Frecia Urias-Avelar.

Gastonia Police do not believe she is in danger, but they are asking for the public’s help to identify the man pictured with her.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-866-6702.