No One Hurt After Matthews Shooting

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Police say they were called to Tall Pines Lane regarding a man firing a handgun at another man.

This happened just before 3 p.m. on January 18th. Police say they found William Acquario, 58, standing in his front yard with a handgun, but they were able to deescalate this situation.

The victim was uninjured and told police that Acquario had fired several shots.

Acquario was arrested and charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Discharging a Firearm within the Matthews Town Limits.