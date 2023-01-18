‘Where’s My Money’? Thousands Of Bank Of America Customers Complain Of Account Issues, Negative Balances

CHARLOTTE — Thousands of people woke up to a shock Wednesday when they checked their bank accounts. Thousands of dollars – gone. Bank of America posted a message on its app notifying customers that Zelle transactions made between January 14 and January 17 may be delayed in posting to accounts.

Senator Elizabeth Warren, who served on the committee on banking, housing and urban affairs, blasted Bank of America and Zelle on social media saying the companies have failed customers again.

A spokesperson for Bank of America sent WCCB News this statement:

“The issue has been resolved and we’re working to make sure our clients receive their funds”.