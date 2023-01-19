Checkers And Queen City Audio Video & Appliances Join Forces For Chopped Challenge

CHARLOTTE, NC – Checkers players, Riley Nash, Logan Hutsko, and Dominic Franco squared off in the Chopped Challenge cooking competition, presented by Queen City Audio Video & Appliances.

Each player paired up with a professional chef and tasked with making a meal for a panel of judges, including WCCB’s own Kelli Bartik, in front of a live audience of season-ticket holders.

The winning player will earn a $5,000 donation to the charity of their choosing. Nash competed for Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital, Hutsko competed for the Humane Society of Charlotte and Franco competed for the CJ Morgan Foundation – a military charity with a personal tie to Franco, who is a graduate of West Point and is active-duty Army.

Logan Hutsko won the competition and earned a $5,000 check for the Humane Society of Charlotte.