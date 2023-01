HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Emergency management officials says a silent test of the McGuire Nuclear Station sirens inadvertenly sounded at full volume.

It happened Thursday morning around 10 a.m.

Officials said there was no emergency and no cause for concern. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management says silent tests typically happens weekly.

Residents were alerted by notification once the siren sounded.

CORRECTION: There was no siren malfunction. The siren was inadvertently sounded. https://t.co/wvyRAYeXZY — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management (@CharMeckEM) January 19, 2023

Duke Energy says that the McGuire Nuclear Station is operating safely.