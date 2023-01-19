Mecklenburg & Union Counties Revisit Border Dispute

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A battle is brewing again over the border between Union and Mecklenburg counties. The Mecklenburg County tax assessor informed commissioners during Wednesday night’s commission meeting that Union County is using a different border. The issue was first brought up in 2001 but never resolved.

The disagreement is centered around 1,000 acres of land near the Shannamara Community off Idlewood Road. Commissioners questioned how much property tax revenue the county may have lost over the past 20 years.

“Over all these years we could have lost so many thousands of dollars in property taxes,” said Susan Rodriguez-McDowell, District 6 Commissioner. “I mean its shocking to me that this could have gone on for so long,” said Rodriguez-McDowell.

One commissioner questioned if the process to challenge to border is even worth it.

“There is a bitter taste in many mouths in Mecklenburg County when it comes to Union County,” said Vilma D. Leake, District 2 Commissioner. “And we have to get beyond that if we are going to have a marriage, that’s what I call it, a marriage. You have to been engaged first. I’m waiting to see the ring first to see what they have to offer Mecklenburg County,” said Leake.

The tax accessor informed the board of commissioners that the latest report from the state shows if there is a land swap, it would not move the needle very much in terms of property tax losses or gains. Should the commission move forward with challenging the border, property values could change for people living in the area being questioned. Families may also have to change school districts. And the jurisdiction could change for emergency calls.