Ada Jenkins Center Unveils Renovations To Gymnasium

DAVIDSON, N.C. — Part of a family resource center in Davidson now has a much-needed makeover, thanks to the help of NBA star Steph Curry.

The Ada Jenkins Center revealed its newly-renovated gymnasium Saturday. The big reveal part featured basketball drills, free-throw contests, music, food and face painting.

The renovations were funded in part by Curry’s Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation.

Curry used to volunteer with the kids at the center back when he attended Davidson College.

Organizers say the renovations were greatly needed.

“This whole entire building is over 100 years old, but it just needed some attention, some love if you will,” said Harold Rice, Jr., the CEO of the Ada Jenkins Center. “There are a lot of ways to utilize this gym for the community, not just basketball, but to be of service to the community.”

The Ada Jenkins Center is a non profit organization that helps those in poverty get education and equal opportunities.