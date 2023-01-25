Mother Says Her Mom Won’t Babysit For Free

When you’re new parents, money can be tight and finding some alone time away from baby can be hard.

For some, it’s nice to have a free babysitter like grandma or grandpa to help out from time to time.

However, one grandmother wants her help to come with pay.

A couple says their child’s grandmother is refusing to babysit for them unless she is paid $20 an hour. The issue isn’t really just about money though… the couple says the grandma is upset because the mom chose to return to work instead of staying home with the baby.

The mother explained in a Reddit post:

“She refused, saying she’s too old and that she already raised her kids.”

“She also added that if I really wanted this baby, then maybe I should have thought about staying home like she did to take care of it while my partner goes to work and provides for us like a ‘traditional’ family.”