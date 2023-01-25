Rev Racing And NASCAR Continue Their Drive For Diversity

CONCORD, NC – Meet the next generation of drivers participating in the NASCAR Drive for Diversity Driver Development Program through Rev Racing. Following a national and international search, eight talented drivers were selected to the newest class after participating in the Advance Auto Parts Drive for Diversity Combine. From age 13 to 21, these drivers will compete in all levels of racing. From Legends cars, to Late Models, to the ARCA Series, to the Craftsman Truck Series; these drivers are looking to take this opportunity and race their way up the NASCAR ladder. As Nascar starts its 75th season, it looks to continue building a diverse base of drivers. Rev Racing is beginning it’s 13th season and since it began, it has produces drivers like Kyle Larson, Daniel Suarez and Bubba Wallace.