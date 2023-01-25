Run-DMC Announces Last Concert Performance

NEW YORK, NY.– They are known as some of the pioneers of hip-hop music. Run-DMC made the 80’s memorable with hits like “It’s Tricky” and “Walk This Way”. The group has become legendary. The members include Darryl McDaniels and Joseph Simmons. A third member, Jason Mizell, was killed at his recording studio in Queens in 2002.

After his death, the group took a break from performing. They came back together for a few special performances. The final performance is set for April at Madison Square Garden. The group is also working on a documentary about their legendary career.