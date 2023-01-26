Indian Land Teacher Charged with Drug Trafficking

1/4

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A teacher at Indian Land High School and a second suspect were arrested Thursday on drug trafficking and other crimes, according to a news release from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers executed a search warrant at a home on Tirzah Church Road based on a narcotics investigation. Tyler Rhodes, 29, and Elizabeth McDonald, 28, live at the house. Agents located lots of suspected illegal drugs including fentanyl and marijuana. They also found 14 long guns, seven handguns, firearm magazines and ammunition.

Elizabeth McDonald is listed as a social studies teacher at Indian Land High School on the school’s web site.

