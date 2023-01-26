Steve Wilks’ Attorneys “Shocked And Disturbed” He Was Passed Over For Panthers Head Coach Job

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Attorneys for Steve Wilks have released a statement saying they are “shocked and disturbed” that the Carolina Panthers decided not to hire Wilks for the head coaching job. Wigdor Law tweeted “There is a legitimate race problem in the NFL, and we can assure you we will have more to say in the coming days.”

The Carolina Panthers on Thursday announced Frank Reich as the team’s new head coach following interviews with nine candidates.

