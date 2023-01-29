Rock Hill Man Arrested, After Woman Found Shot Dead

ROCK HILL, N.C. — Rock Hill Police say they were called just after 4 a.m. Sunday to a home on Harrison Street for a person who had been shot.

Officers spoke with the 911 caller, Ragienal Roseboro, 51, who told police that the victim was inside the home.

Police say that they found a 67-year-old Dorothy Brice with a gunshot wound laying on the bedroom floor. She was pronounced deceased at the home.

During the investigation, Ragienal Roseboro was arrested and charged with Murder and Possession of a Firearm During a Violent Crime.

Police have yet to say what led up to the shooting.