Couple Inspires Others By Sharing Their Relationship Journey

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Ryan Jor El and Tracy Marie are a married couple on a mission. They are using their relationship journey to help other couples navigate their own relationships. The couple has created their own relationship platform on Instagram. They broadcast live on the social media sit and talk about some of their personal experiences as a couple as well as their unique love story. Ryan and Tracy joined us on Rising this morning. They offered up ways couples can exist more harmoniously together. The pair also discussed the biggest challenges people face in romantic relationships. The couple is also hosting an upcoming event called “Realationship Talk” on March 3rd at Fin & Fino at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are available at Realationshiptalk.eventbrite.com.