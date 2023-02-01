Michigan Art Teacher Creates Snow Sharks In Her Front Yard

1/5

MADISON HEIGHTS, MICHIGAN — Most people stick to a generic snowman. Not Jennifer Ramirez!

Jennifer Ramirez is an art teacher in Madison Heights, Michigan just outside of Detroit. She put her skills to work after last week’s snowstorm.

These lifelike snow sharks were made out of snow, ice and food coloring. They took Jennifer roughly three days to complete.

Ramirez wrote in a Facebook comment, “”There’s not enough joy in the world and if I can share joy and through my art and bring joy then I’m going to keep doing it.”