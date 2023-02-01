Parents Preparing For Possible Magnet Program Changes In Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Parents in Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools are preparing for possible changes at magnet schools.

Wednesday night, parents at one school found out CMS won’t move forward with a change at their school – for now.

Irwin Academic Center currently runs a magnet program for gifted and talented students.

The proposal had been to move to an IB, or International Baccalaureate program.

The district is considering changes to all 70 magnet programs as part of an effort to make the programs more easily accessible to students across the districts.

Click Here to see a list of possible changes.