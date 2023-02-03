Hot In Hollywood: Sylvester Stallone TV Show & Rhianna In Rehearsals

HOLLYWOOD, CA– Actor Sylvester Stallone will star in a new reality show docu-series with his family. The show will be called, “The Family Stallone”. It will air on Paramount + later this spring. The show will take a close look at the star’s family life with his wife and daughters. The show will even show some of the families tough times, including the divorce filing and reconciliation Stallone and his wife went through.

Singer Rhianna is ready to take the stage. She is in rehearsals for Super Bowl performance on February 12th. Since giving birth to her son with A$AP Rocky in May, she has been focused on motherhood. Fans did get new music from the singer last year when she recorded the tune, “Lift Me Up” for the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” movie. There is no word on what Rhianna’s performance at the Super Bowl will look like.