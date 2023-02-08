Deja Vu: Plaza Midwood Businesses Frustrated Over Another Road Closure Due To Pipe Repair

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Part of a busy Plaza Midwood road will remain closed for at least two weeks for emergency pipe repairs.

This is not the first time work in this area has impacted local businesses.

“Once again, the City of Charlotte is doing their best to try and keep us you know, not busy,” says James Corwin, Asst. GM at Moo & Brew.

The pipe repair work has again closed down the street right by the restaurant.

“Over the past two years, this is probably the fourth time this has happened on either side of the tracks. This time it’s under the tracks,” Corwin says.

Crews are making repairs after a pipe failure that caused nearly 16,000 gallons of wastewater to reach Little Sugar Creek on Sunday.

Charlotte Water says Central Avenue will remain closed between Hawthorne Lane and The Plaza for at least two weeks.

Detour Ahead: Central Avenue (1300 block near Hawthorne Lane) is closed for thru traffic due to an emergency water pipe repair under the railroad crossing. Access to businesses will be maintained. The road will be closed for at least two weeks. #clttraffic pic.twitter.com/vhE5TQ2kt9 — Charlotte Water💧 (@CLTWater) February 7, 2023

“There’s no cars, and it’s affecting foot traffic as well,” says Tracy Sanchez, owner of Roam & Dwell boutique.

She says business depends on people seeing her store and stopping in.

“So if you can’t get here, then they miss us and we miss the opportunity,” she says.