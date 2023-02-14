Talk, Truth, Tea: Halle Berry Falls From Grace & Rhianna’s Rehearsal Secret

HOLLYWOOD, CA– In this morning’s “Talk, Truth, Tea”, the gorgeous Oscar-winning actress, Halle Berry is poking fun at herself after her recent fall from grace. Berry was attending an event for a non-profit organization that supports children last week. When she went to take the stage, she tumbled to the ground. She was able to recover quickly. Now the actress is making fun of her faceplant.

If you are wondering how Rhianna hid her baby bump during rehearsals for the Super Bowl, she simply wore baggy clothes. Sources say no one involved with the rehearsals were aware of the pregnancy until the singer’s big reveal during her halftime show performance. in Sunday. Rhianna also used the same technique to hide her belly during her Golden Globes appearance in January.

The “Batgirl” movie is not making it to the big screen because it’s sitting on the shelf. The actress who plays the female caped-crusader, Leslie Grace says she hopes the character will still have a future. The movie was shelved even though it was completed. The shelving happened after WarnerMedia’s merger with discovery. In an effort to cut costs at the company, the project was scrapped. Grace says she saw some of the scenes and thought they were incredible.