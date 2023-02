CHARLOTTE, NC — In this week’s Pet of the Week, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Dixie! Dixie is 6 years old and has a great temperament.

If you are interested in adopting Dixie or any of the other available animals at CMPD Animal Care & Control, please visit animals.cmpd.org.

The CMPD AC&C shelter is full and is in need of adopters! The shelter is running a special through the end of February waiving all adoption fees with a monetary donation.