Drive For Daytona: Jimmie Johnson Returns To NASCAR Racing

DAYTONA BEACH, FL — NASCAR great Jimmie Johnson makes his return to the Cup Series, looking for his third Daytona 500 win. Bahakel Sports director Jeff Tayor goes one-on-one with the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion before Sunday’s Great American Race.

UPDATE: DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP)

Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson and action sports star Travis Pastrana grabbed two of the remaining four open spots in the Daytona 500 during pole qualifying. IndyCar regular Conor Daly failed to get on track because of an electrical issue. Thirty-six drivers already were locked into the 40-car field based on NASCAR’s charter system. Johnson, Pastrana and Daly had to compete alongside youngsters Austin Hill, Chandler Smith and Zane Smith for the final coveted spots. Johnson and Pastrana got in based on single-lap qualifying speeds. The other two spots will be settled in twin qualifying races Thursday.

Alex Bowman won his third career Daytona 500 pole and will be joined by Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson on the front row for NASCAR’s season opener. The Hendrick dominance is no surprise. Bowman is on the Daytona 500 front row for the the sixth straight time and the organization has produced a pole winner in eight of the last nine years.