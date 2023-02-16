Talk, Truth, Tea: Fan Rubs Busta Rhymes The Wrong Way, What Is A Thirst Trap?

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– In this morning’s “Talk, Truth, Tea”, rapper Busta Rhymes reacts after a fan gets to hands on with him. A woman snuck up behind the star while he was walking with members of his entourage. She appears to grab his behind. Busta quickly turns around throws a cup of water at the woman. The woman claims that she did not mean to grab the rapper’s backside, but that she really only wanted to meet him and get a picture.

Retired footballer, Tom Brady is just now realizing what a “thirst trap” is. Brady said he didn’t realize that what his underwear picture post was. The picture was posted earlier this month. It showed the former football star in a pair of boxer briefs. The post received 26,000 likes. Brady was obviously more focused on the sales numbers because he was sporting a pair of his own brand underwear.