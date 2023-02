Warm, Breezy & Wet Start To Friday

A cold front will move through early Friday which will increase rain chances overnight into Friday morning. Tap here for the latest!

Forecast:

Tonight: Cloudy, breezy and very warm. Rain increases from west to east overnight. Lows around 60. Wind: S 10-20 G: 30.

Friday: AM showers / isolated storm. PM clearing. Temperatures falling through the day. Wind: Shifting as the cold front moves through – S/SW/NW 10-20.