Warm, Breezy & Wet Start To Friday

Discussion:
A cold front will move through early Friday which will increase rain chances overnight into Friday morning. Tap here for the latest!
Forecast:
Tonight: Cloudy, breezy and very warm. Rain increases from west to east overnight. Lows around 60. Wind: S 10-20 G: 30.
Friday: AM showers / isolated storm. PM clearing. Temperatures falling through the day. Wind: Shifting as the cold front moves through – S/SW/NW 10-20.
Saturday: Freezing morning with lows around 30 degrees. Sunny skies. Highs in the low to mid 50s.
Sunday: Partly sunny skies. Highs near 60.
Next Week: Temperatures warm with highs flirting with 80 midweek.
Have a great evening!
Kaitlin