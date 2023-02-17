Talk, Truth, Tea: Drake Hangs Up On Youtuber, Don Lemon Puts Foot In Mouth & Masked Legend

HOLLYWOOD, CA– In your Hollywood Talk, Truth, Tea, rapper Drake surprised a YouTuber during his livestream on Wednesday. YouTuber “iShowSpeed” was surprised to see the rapper pop up on his FaceTime. You can see his excitement as he jumps out of his chair. But, during the interview, the host started asking Drake about his “sexy” voice. Drake becomes uncomfortable and hangs up on the call.

Don Lemon is apologizing after commenting that women in their 50’s are no longer in their prime. The comment was in response to presidential candidate Nikki Haley’s remark that candidates over 75 should be required to take a competency test. Lemon’s words took his co-hosts off-guard.

A legendary entertainer gets unmasked on “The Masked Singer” during its season 9 premiere this week. Judges were racking their brains trying to figure out who was underneath the gnome costume. Turns out it was Dick Van Dyke. He is one of the biggest names ever to participate on the show.