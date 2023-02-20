Payroll Problems Persist For Local Educators

GASTON CO., N.C. – Payroll problems continue to plague local educators, and Monday night, they rallied outside the Gaston County School Board meeting. They tell WCCB they want district leaders to know there are still inaccuracies in their paychecks. With tax season right around the corner, they say many of their W-2s are incorrect because of being overpaid, underpaid or double deductions.

3rd grade teacher Savannah Hammon says, “Hopefully they can get things fixed and situated and we can get some answers, and hopefully I’ll stay with the district, but if I don’t get those (answers), I’ll be looking to leave this district.”

Bus driver Michelle Williams tells us, “I want to have my money. Simple as that. I work hard, I make sure the kids get to school on time, and I want my money, simple as that.” Williams says she loves the kids and she’s committed to them and doing her job, but she wants the district to fix these payroll problems permanently.