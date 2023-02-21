Denver Woman Charged After Hitting Deputy With Car

1/2

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A Lincoln County deputy is recovering after being hit by a car on Monday.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Highway 73 near the Highway 16 intersection after two women were fighting in the middle of the road. Deputy Camp arrived on the scene and one of the women got into their vehicle and struck Deputy Camp who was in the median. Officials say, the woman returned and struck the deputy a second time before leaving the scene.

Deputy Camp suffered severe scalp lacerations and was transported to Atrium in Charlotte where he was treated and released.

Authorities identified the woman that hit Deputy Camp as 25-year-old Kara Ann Johnson of Denver. She was located in Charlotte and arrested by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Johnson was transported back to Lincoln County and charged with attempted murder. She is being held in without bond.