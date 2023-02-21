Jennifer Hudson Catches Up With Rising’s Joe Duncan & Talks About Show’s Renewal

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Jennifer Hudson has reason to celebrate. Her daytime talk show has been renewed for a second season. Hudson spoke with Rising’s Joe Duncan about the news. She said she’s excited to be on the journey and growing while doing something new. Hudson told Rising that she has not given up on her music career. There will be more music coming from the EGOT winner and she plans to tour again. Rising asked the star about the incredible guests she’s able to get on her couch. Hudson praised her team for being able to book the hottest guests. She also admits to using her industry friendships to get celebrities on the show.